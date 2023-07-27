Egypt approves $319.5 mln oil and gas agreements - cabinet
Egypt approved three binding oil and gas agreements to drill 13 wells with investments worth $319.5 million, the cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.
The agreements include two projects to search for gas and crude oil in the Mediterranean Sea, and one project to search for oil west of Gulf of Suez.
