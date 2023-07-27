Netweb Technologies shares jump 82 pc in debut trade

Shares of high-end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies made a strong debut on Thursday and ended the day with a premium of 82 per cent against the issue price of Rs 500.

The stock began the trade at Rs 947, up 89.4 per cent from the issue price on the NSE. During the day, it hit an intra-day high of Rs 952 apiece. Shares of the company finally ended at Rs 912, rallying 82.40 per cent.

On the BSE, shares of the company made its debut at Rs 942.50, witnessing a sharp uptick of 88.50 per cent. It later settled at Rs 910.50 apiece, a jump of 82.10 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 5,104.72 crore.

In volume terms, more than 1.70 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE and 11.02 lakh shares were on the BSE.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 440.38 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 66,266.82 points while Nifty fell 118.40 points to close at 19,659.90 points.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Netweb Technologies was subscribed 90.36 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday last week, driven by heavy demand from institutional buyers.

The Rs 631 crore-initial share sale had a price range of Rs 475-500 apiece.

Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is a leading high-end computing solutions providers. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers in the country and a recipient of the central government's production-linked incentives scheme.

