Punjab: Pet shops, dog breeders to be registered with State Animal Welfare Board

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GurmeetKhudian)
To ensure the safety of stray animals, Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian Thursday ordered that all pet shops and dog breeders should be registered with the Punjab State Animal Welfare Board. The Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister added that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Chairing a meeting of the Managing Committee of the State Animal Welfare Board here, Khudian directed the officials to start the registration process at the earliest.

The minister asked the department officials to hold seminars, lectures and social media campaigns to sensitise people on being compassionate towards stray animals.

Underlining the steps being taken for the welfare of the stray animals, Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, apprised Khudian that Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have been set up in all the districts, an official statement said.

Apart from these societies, there are 471 registered gaushalas in the state, while 20 cattle ponds have also been constructed by the state government for rehabilitation of the stray animals, Pratap said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

