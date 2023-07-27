Left Menu

Rajasthan's free food packet scheme to be implemented on August 15: CM Gehlot

27-07-2023
Rajasthan government's ambitious scheme to provide free food packets to beneficiaries will be implemented from August 15 onwards, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

The chief minister said that welfare schemes are the responsibility of the government and the right of people.

Gehlot made the announcement while addressing the beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme at the State Level Beneficiary Dialogue organised at the Chief Minister's residence.

According to an official statement, Gehlot said that under the Annapurna Food Packet Scheme guarantee, distribution of free food packets to 1.06 crore families will start from August 15. He also said the Chief Minister's Kamdhenu Bima Yojana will also be implemented soon.

He also transferred benefits worth Rs 155.92 crore to the accounts of 36.76 lakh beneficiaries of the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme.

Gehlot also highlighted the inflation relief camps being organised across the state to provide relief to people, in which gas cylinders are being provided for Rs. 500.

Through inflation relief camps, people are being provided with the benefits of 10 welfare schemes, out of which 8 schemes have been implemented. The state government is fulfilling every promise made for public welfare, the chief minister said.

Gehlot also added that Rajasthan was the first state in the country where minimum income guarantee has been provided by passing a law. The Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023 was passed by state assembly last week.

