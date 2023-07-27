Adani Transmission renamed as Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Transmission on Thursday said it has been renamed as Adani Energy Solutions with immediate effect.

The company is the country's largest private transmission company with presence across 14 states.

''The company's name has been changed from Adani Transmission Limited to Adani Energy Solutions Limited w.e.f. 27th July, 2023 pursuant to the even dated 'Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name' received from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad,'' a BSE filing said.

