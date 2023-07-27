Egypt to import more mazut fuel oil to manage power cuts, PM says
Reuters | Cairo | 27-07-2023
Egypt will import $250 million up to $300 million worth of mazut fuel oil to manage power cuts, Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Thursday.
There is a plan for more electricity rationing that includes directives issued for some government employees to work from home every Sunday of August, Madbouly added.
