Left Menu

India asking for renegotiation of FTAs with Japan, S.Korea -trade minister

India has asked Japan and South Korea to renegotiate their free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the South Asian nation to make it "more balanced and equitable", India's trade minister said on Thursday, amid a widening trade gap with the countries. Goyal also termed India's free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "ill-conceived" and "unfair" to the Indian industry.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:53 IST
India asking for renegotiation of FTAs with Japan, S.Korea -trade minister
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has asked Japan and South Korea to renegotiate their free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the South Asian nation to make it "more balanced and equitable", India's trade minister said on Thursday, amid a widening trade gap with the countries. “Japan and Korea - we opened our markets for them. They have not allowed our exports to their country... What it was 10 years ago, it is the same today with Japan," Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event in New Delhi.

Japan's exports to India have, meanwhile, grown 200%, he added. Goyal also termed India's free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "ill-conceived" and "unfair" to the Indian industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023