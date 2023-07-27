Maharashtra: Gram panchayat passes resolution to deny govt scheme benefits to illegal liquor traders

A gram panchayat in central Maharashtra's Latur district has passed a resolution stating people involved in illegal liquor trade and those supporting them will not get benefits of government welfare schemes.The resolution was passed on Wednesday in Tawshi (Tad) village under Ausa tehsil by the gram panchayat at a meeting held in the presence of district police officials and local residents, deputy sarpanch Arjun Ghadage-Patil said.

Those involved in illegal liquor trade should not be granted bail after their arrest and no benefit of government schemes, including subsidised foodgrains from ration shops, should be given to them, said the resolution.

Sale of illegal liquor in Tawshi (Tad) village, which has a 3,000-strong population, has increased in the last few years, leading to clashes among local people, Ghadage-Patil said.

Youths are getting addicted to alcohol and as a result, disputes are increasing and families are getting devastated, he said.

Besides Ghadage-Patil, sarpanch Rama Kamble, gram panchayat members and a large number of villagers were present in the meeting.

