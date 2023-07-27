Adani Enterprises arm raises USD 394 million from Barclays, Deutsche Bank

Adani New Industries, an arm of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday raised USD 394 million (Rs 3,231 crore) from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG.

The proceeds will be used to secure working capital requirements of its integrated solar module manufacturing facility, Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

''Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) ecosystem today (Thursday) raised a trade finance facility of USD 394 million from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG,'' it said.

ANIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is building an ecosystem of one of the largest integrated green hydrogen businesses, including solar modules and wind turbine manufacturing, it said.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the Adani Group.

