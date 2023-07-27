Left Menu

Presidents of Indonesia and China meet to discuss joint projects and regional politics

China is Indonesias largest trade and investment partner.Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to Chinas fast-growing electric car brands.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:41 IST
  China

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in southwestern China for talks about joint projects, including the development of Indonesia's capital.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the governments of China and Indonesia signed several agreements, including a memorandum of understanding on exchanging knowledge and experience for the development of Nusantara.

During their meeting in Chengdu, the two leaders also were discussing investments, cooperation in areas such as health, research and technology, and regional issues, including China's relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to a statement from Widodo.

"The Indo-Pacific is a strategic area that we must protect as a peaceful and stable area," said Indonesia's president, whose country is chairing the ASEAN this year. Widodo is on a three-day visit to China and also plans to meet with Chinese businesspeople to discuss possible investments in Indonesia, especially in the petrochemical, renewable energy and health sectors, the statement added.

He also is scheduled to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu. Indonesia is, along with China, a member of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies. China is Indonesia's largest trade and investment partner.

Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China's fast-growing electric car brands.

