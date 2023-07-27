Left Menu

Delhi BJP sets up large screens at 62 venues in city to take PM's Rajasthan speech to farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 22:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi BJP on Thursday held special gatherings at 62 venues in villages of the national capital, setting up large screens for taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the farmers as he addressed a rally in Rajasthan.

The party also demanded the Kejriwal government provide Rs 1 lakh compensation to the farmers of Delhi who suffered crop losses due to the recent rains and waterlogging.

During his Rajasthan visit, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation and described them as one-stop centres that would pave the way for farmers' prosperity.

India, the prime minister said, could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities Addressing a gathering at Mayur Vihar, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the prime minister has provided subsidy benefits to the farmers of the whole country and eliminated black-marketing of urea. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said at Neelwal village the Delhi government should give compensation at the rate of Rs 1 lakh per acre to farmers who lost crops because of the rain.

The Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha organised special programmes at 62 locations in Delhi Dehat and LED screens were put up to disseminate the prime minister's message to the local farmers, said a party statement.

New Delhi MP and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other Delhi MPs including Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Pravesh Sahib Singh, MLA Vijender Gupta, and other leaders also attended the programmes.

