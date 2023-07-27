G20 should pave way for strong, credible outcome at annual climate talks: UNFCCC and COP28 President-Designate

The G20 should pave the way for a strong and credible outcome at the annual climate talks that supports developing countries in undertaking a just transition, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell and COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber said in a joint statement on Thursday.

They also said that last week's G20 Energy Ministerial in Goa fell short of providing a sufficiently clear signal for scaling up renewables and phasing down fossil fuels.

''We must leave Chennai on the right path and with a clear signal that the political will to tackle the climate crisis is there,'' they said.

The G20 environment and climate ministers are meeting in Chennai to discuss issues such as climate change mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation, including technology and climate finance.

Steill and Al Jaber said any progress achieved by the G20 will drive strong outcomes at COP28 under the Global Stocktake -- a two-year United Nations review to assess the collective progress towards achieving the purpose of the Paris agreement -- and build upon the Just Transition Work Programme established at COP27 to ensure a fair transition towards decarbonisation.

COP28 aims to define a global goal on adaptation, a key part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and set in operation the loss and damage fund, they said.

COP27 in Egypt witnessed the long-awaited creation of a loss-and-damage fund to support developing and poor countries facing climate disasters. Where the money for the fund will come from, how it will be distributed and who will receive it is still to be decided.

The G20 must affirm its commitment to achieve the operationalisation of the fund and funding arrangements. They must also demonstrate leadership in actively aligning financial flows to the Paris agreement through multilateral development banks and other avenues, Steill and Al Jaber said.

''This year, more than ever, unity is a prerequisite for success. Globally, the world has experienced its hottest summer on record, climate change continues to impact people every day, particularly the climate vulnerable, and they are looking to us to take decisive action,'' they said.

Steill and Al Jaber emphasised the need for a strong mitigation outcome at the COP28 in Dubai, UAE, later this year to drive a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and build on the progress of previous conference of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

With only 125 days to go to the annual UN climate summit, they urged the world to utilise every opportunity between now and COP28 to align action and political will towards the common goal of closing gaps across all pillars of the Paris agreement and staying on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The bloc, responsible for 85 per cent of the world's GDP and 80 per cent of the emissions, failed to reach a consensus on tripling renewable energy capacity to 11 terawatts by 2030, phasing down the unabated use of fossil fuels and plans to finance the transition during the Energy Ministerial Meeting held last week.

''While the discussions at the G20 Energy Ministerial considered energy transition and aligning current pathways with the Paris goals, the outcome did not provide a sufficiently clear signal for transforming global energy systems, scaling up renewable and clean energy sources and responsibly phasing down fossil fuels,'' the joint statement quoted Stiell and Al Jaber as saying. Tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency across sectors by 2030 is critical to ensure the world takes necessary steps to accelerate the ''inevitable decarbonisation'' in a responsible manner while enabling energy access for all and promoting sustainable development, they said. At the G20 Energy Ministerial, major fossil fuel producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, opposed the proposal to triple the bloc's renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Coal exporters South Africa and Indonesia, and even China, the leading global manufacturer and supplier of clean energy technologies, had also opposed the plan, according to reports. Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh told a press conference after last week's ministerial that ''some countries wanted to use carbon capture instead of a phase-down of fossil fuels''. Carbon capture is an umbrella term for technologies that take CO2 out of the atmosphere or catch emissions and store them before they are released into the air.

