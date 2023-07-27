Scoreboard 1st ODI: India vs West Indies

India batting: (Target: 115 runs from 50 overs) Ishan Kishan c Powell b Motie 52 Shubman Gill c King b Seales 7 Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Motie 19 Hardik Pandya run out 5 Ravindra Jadeja not out 16 Shardul Thakur c Athanaze b Cariah 1 Rohit Sharma not out 12 Extras: (LB-2 NB-1 W-3) 6 Total: (For 5 wickets in 22.5 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1/18 2/54 3/70 4/94 5/97 Bowling: Dominic Drakes 4-0-19-0, Jayden Seales 4-0-21-1, Kyle Mayers 1-0-6-0, Romario Shepherd 1-0-2-0, Gudakesh Motie 6.5-0-26-2, Yannic Cariah 5-0-35-1, Alick Athanaze 1-0-7-0.

