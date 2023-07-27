Zelenskiy posts video of soldiers saying they recaptured Staromaiorske in the east
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 23:50 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video online with Ukrainian soldiers saying they have recaptured Ukrainian village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.
Zelenskiy posted the video on his Telegram channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskiy
- Staromaiorske
- Telegram
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
Ukrainian Railways creates new freight operator for Europe
ANALYSIS-Vintage Zelenskiy gets less than he wanted from NATO but takes home real gains
For a group of Ukrainian women, painting is a form of therapy to help them cope with loss
Tennis-Vanquished Svitolina urges Ukrainians to 'keep fighting for your dream'