BRIEF-TopBuild To Acquire Specialty Products & Insulation In All-Cash Transaction Valued At $960 Mln

TopBuild Corp: * TOPBUILD TO ACQUIRE SPECIALTY PRODUCTS & INSULATION IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $960 MILLION

* TOPBUILD CORP - PROPOSED DEAL FOR $960 MILLION * TOPBUILD CORP - PLANS TO FUND THIS $960 MILLION TRANSACTION WITH A NEW $550 MILLION TERM LOAN A AND CASH ON HAND

* TOPBUILD CORP - AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, TOPBUILD WILL BENEFIT FROM A $90 MILLION TAX ASSET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)

