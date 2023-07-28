School headmaster in UP's Bahraich suspended for obscenity

The headmaster of a Primary school in Bahraich district has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly misbehaving with students and for obscene acts. The accused person, Durga Prasad Jaiswal was posted at Shivpuri Bairagi, Primary School in the Visheshwarganj area.

A video of the accused teacher went viral and reached concerned officials, against which the administration took cognizance and suspended the teacher with immediate effect. In a purported video, the teacher was seen sleeping naked in school in an inebriated condition.

Behraich District Magistrate Monika Rani told ANI on Thursday, "A case came into light, in which the accused teacher is suspended with immediate effect. Appropriate action would be taken after the investigation". Basic Education Officer Ram Avyakt Tiwari said, "Teacher Durga Prasad Jaiswal was accused of many obscene and shameful acts by the children. The teacher has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the accused." (ANI)

