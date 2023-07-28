RailTel posts Consolidated Income of Rs 483 Crore in Q1 of FY 23-24

RailTel Corporation of India announced its Consolidated Operating Income of Rs 468 Crore in Q1 of FY 23-24 with YOY growth of 24 per cent in its 141st Board Meeting held on Thursday. As per the official statement, the Company has posted a YOY growth of 25 per cent in total consolidated revenue with Rs 483 crore in Q1 of FY 24 as against Rs 385 Cr in Q1 of FY 23.

The statement further stated that Profit Before Tax (PBT) in Q1 of FY24 is Rs 51 crore as against Rs 35 crore in Q1 of FY23., registering a YOY growth of 46 per cent. Total Profit After Tax for Q1 of FY24 stands at Rs 38 crore as against Rs 26 crore PAT of Q1 of FY23.

Talking about the results, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel Sanjai Kumar said that operationally the company has been consistently performing with growth in revenue with healthy profits. The company has bagged new orders of Rs 1632 Cr in the last six months maintaining a robust order book of Rs 4492 Cr. With greater emphasis on project execution, the company has visibility of substantial growth in operating income in the coming quarters.

It is pertinent to note that RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country. Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well.

RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6108+ stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)