CM Siddaramaiah instructs amending Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation by-law

Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has instructed for prioritisation of effective implementation of a comprehensive Development Plan for Mining Sectors and amendment of Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation by-law. The chief minister has called for the setting up of a single-window system to resolve issues relating to the mining lease.

The Chief Minister has directed the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation to amend the by-laws of the Corporation to make the Chief Minister the Chairman of the Governing Body to enable it to effectively implement the action plan of the Comprehensive Development Plan for Mining Impact Zones (CEPMIZ) in mine-affected districts as approved by the Supreme Court, an official statement said on Thursday. The chief minister has inspected the functioning of the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation. 466 villages of four districts i.e., Bellary, Vijayanagar, Chitradurga and Tumkur have been declared mine-affected in the State. The Supreme Court has sanctioned and approved an action plan with an estimated cost of Rs 24,996.71 crore for the development of these villages.

As per the order of the Supreme Court, Justice Sudarshan Reddy, a retired judge of the Supreme Court has been appointed as the supervising authority to oversee the approval and implementation of the projects. The authority has so far spent a total of Rs 7634.96 crore in 4 districts and 317 proposals are approved. In order to quickly prepare the rest of the proposals and get approvals, the CM directed to set up an engineering cell in these four districts and prepare an action plan swiftly under the guidance of the district in-charge minister and Deputy Commissioner.

The Chief Minister pointed out that there is ample opportunity to develop the mine-affected villages by utilizing this project and directed the officials to maintain the quality of the works. (ANI)

