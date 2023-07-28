Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin town of Siang district on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 09:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 09:32 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Siang
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin town of Siang district on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 8.50 AM. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat: 30.01 and Long: 94.48, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 221 km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted. Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.56 am The 3.3 Richter scale earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023