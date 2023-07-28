Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Sub-inspector shoots, injures senior officer in Rewa

A sub-inspector (SI) posted at the civil line police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district allegedly opened fire at the police station in charge following an argument on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said.

28-07-2023
Civil line police station Rewa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A sub-inspector (SI) posted at the civil line police station in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district allegedly opened fire at the police station in charge following an argument on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said. The SI has been identified as Brij Raj Singh and the civil line police station in charge has been identified as Hitendra Nath Sharma. The incident occurred on the premises of the civil line police station.

Sharma was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. According to the police personnel present on the spot, there was a heated argument. Later the matter escalated, and Singh lost his temper and opened fire at Sharma.

Meanwhile, Rewa MLA Rajendra Shukla said, "The bullet is stuck between the shoulder and heart. The doctors are continuously looking after him and apart from this, more doctors from the state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur have been called here for further treatment." When asked about the reason for the incident, Shukla said that the priority was saving Sharma instead of ascertaining the reason now. The accused SI is in custody and the reason will be known later. (ANI)

