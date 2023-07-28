Left Menu

70 pc of world's tigers are found in India: PM Modi lauds Project Tiger

Laying thrust on Project Tiger, which completed its 50 years recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is the result of the pioneering conservation initiative that 70 per cent of the world's tigers are found in India. 

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 10:15 IST
70 pc of world's tigers are found in India: PM Modi lauds Project Tiger
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Laying thrust on Project Tiger, which completed its 50 years recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is the result of the pioneering conservation initiative that 70 per cent of the world's tigers are found in India. In a video message to the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting in Chennai on Friday, the Prime Minister said that Project Lion and Project Dolphin are in the pipeline.

"India has recently launched the International Big Cat Alliance for the conservation of 7 big cats on our planet. It is based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world's tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin," PM Modi said. The International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) was launched by Prime Minister Modi on the 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’, in April this year, at Mysuru University in Karnataka.

Emphasising the country's climate commitments, PM Modi also said that India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. "Today, India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition," PM Modi said.

He said that India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection and enrichment. The Environment and Climate Sustainability Minister's Meeting is being held after the conclusion of the two-day long 4th Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting.

One of the highlights of the 4th ECSWG and Environment and Climate Ministers’ meeting was the launch of the ‘Resource Efficiency-Circular Economy Industry Coalition’ on day 2 of the event. The coalition's objective is to unite nations, industries, and experts in their endeavour to propel the global circularity agenda forward. This initiative is poised to become a momentous achievement of the G20 India Presidency, representing a collective stride towards fostering on-the-ground efforts in resource efficiency and advancing the principles of circular economy.

ECSWG has demonstrated an unwavering commitment towards ensuring environmental sustainability, which resonates with the vision of the Indian Presidency to tackle the interconnected issues of climate and environment in an ambitious and decisive manner. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023