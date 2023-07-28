Left Menu

India at forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection: PM Modi at G20 environment meet

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2023
India has consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment, and has set the bar even higher through the updated targets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting here via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said he was proud to say that India has led the way through its ambitious ''Nationally Determined Contributions.'' ''India achieved its installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. And, we have set the bar even higher through our updated targets. Today, India is one of the top five countries in the world, in terms of installed renewable energy capacity,'' he said.

He further said India had recently launched the ''International Big Cat Alliance'' for conservation of seven big cats of our planet based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world’s tigers today are found in India. India is also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin, he added.

