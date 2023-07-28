‘OMG 2’: Priest demands deletion of scenes shot at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple

A priest of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple has demanded the deletion of scenes from the upcoming film 'Oh My God 2' that were filmed at the shrine. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release earlier, with an 'A certificate'.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Sharma, a priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple, said, "The censor board has given 'A' certificate to the film 'Oh My God 2'. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers." "If our demand isn't met, we will launch protests across the country," Sharma added.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who leads the film's cast, had shot for the film at the Mahakal temple. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

