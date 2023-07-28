Left Menu

Maharashtra govt to bring law to curb sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides: Munde

It will be brought in the current Monsoon session to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in Maharashtra, Munde said in the council.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:12 IST
Maharashtra govt to bring law to curb sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides: Munde
Dhananjay Munde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government will bring a law to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said in the legislative council on Friday.

Explaining the need for such a law, he said farmers across the state are being frequently cheated.

“We are bringing a law. It will be brought in the current Monsoon session to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in Maharashtra,” Munde said in the council. Munde, who recently took charge of the agriculture ministry, said companies selling genuine seeds and other agriculture-related products won't be bothered by officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023