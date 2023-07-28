Maharashtra govt to bring law to curb sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides: Munde
It will be brought in the current Monsoon session to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in Maharashtra, Munde said in the council.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government will bring a law to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said in the legislative council on Friday.
Explaining the need for such a law, he said farmers across the state are being frequently cheated.
“We are bringing a law. It will be brought in the current Monsoon session to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in Maharashtra,” Munde said in the council. Munde, who recently took charge of the agriculture ministry, said companies selling genuine seeds and other agriculture-related products won't be bothered by officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Monsoon
- Munde
- Dhananjay Munde
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Ahead of Monsoon Session, RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders on July 18
Continued vigil on inflation needed given erratic monsoon progress: SBI Research
Clarificatory amendment to GST Act on online gaming in monsoon session: Revenue Secretary
Govt lists bills on Delhi services ordinance, digital personal data protection and forest conservation for Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Govt lists bills on Delhi services ordinance, digital personal data protection for Parliament's Monsoon Session