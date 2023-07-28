Rouble weakens to 91 vs dollar as tax period ends

The rouble weakened to 91 against the dollar on Friday as a favourable tax period drew to a close, with the Russian currency unable to eke out any significant gains from higher oil prices. At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 90.98 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 99.77 versus the euro. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.69.

The rouble has been weakening this year as exports fall and imports recover. It hit a more than 15-month low in early July as pressure increased sharply following an abortive armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June. Last week's larger-than-expected, 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of Russia to 8.5% had limited immediate impact on the currency, but higher rates should lend the rouble support as they make investment in Russian assets more attractive.

Support from taxes due on Friday, where exporters usually convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, is set to wane. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $84.26 a barrel. It hit a more than three-month high in the previous session.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 1,032.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,982.2 points.

