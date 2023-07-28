Left Menu

NCW takes cognisance of woman beaten by group of men in Bihar, seeks report from DGP

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident that allegedly took place in Motihari (Bihar), where a woman was beaten by a group of men.  

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident that allegedly took place in Motihari (Bihar), where a woman was beaten by a group of men. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a comprehensive action taken report to the Commission within the next three days regarding the matter.

"NCW is taking suo motu cognisance on the brutal incident of a woman being beaten by a group of men in Bihar. The safety of women in the state is a grave concern.@sharmarekha has asked the DGP to submit a detailed action taken report to The Commission within 3 days," the NCW tweeted on Friday. Suo motu cognizance is a legal term that describes a court's or tribunal's ability to take notice of an issue on its own initiative without a formal complaint or petition being submitted.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, posted a video on Twitter that showed a number of men hitting a woman. "Nitish Kumar sleeps every night dreaming of becoming the prime minister and every morning there are sure to be Taliban-like incidents happening in Bihar. Atrocities are happening every minute with women in the state. Law and Order have gone on tour like Nitish Kumar", Giriraj Singh tweeted in Hindi on Thursday, following which NCW took the suo motu cognisance. (ANI)

