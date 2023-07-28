Telangana Cabinet to meet on July 31 to discuss rain situation, others

A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on July 31 to discuss the situation arising out of the heavy rains in the state, including damage to agricultural crops and roads. The cabinet meeting would review the steps taken by the government in the wake of heavy rains, an official release said on Friday.

It would discuss the alternative measures to be taken in the farm sector as the downpour lashed the state at a time when agricultural crop activity was ongoing, it said.

The cabinet meeting would also deliberate on the measures to be taken to restore the roads ''on a war footing'' in view of the damage to roads due to rains.

It would also decide on pay hike for the employees of state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)