Left Menu

Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, iron rod recovered from scene

A girl was found dead on a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar in the national capital, Delhi Police informed on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:10 IST
Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, iron rod recovered from scene
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl was found dead on a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar in the national capital, Delhi Police informed on Friday. According to the police, the girl, a college student, had arrived at the park with a male friend.

Further, the police informed that the victim had an external injury mark on her head. The boy ran, who accompanied the victim to the park, fled the spot after hitting her with an iron rod, police said, adding that blood oozed out of the girl's head as she lay lifeless on the bench at a park near Aurbindo College.

The iron rod has been also recovered from the crime spot, the police informed further, adding that an investigation was underway. "We received information that a 25-year-old girl was found dead near Aurbindo College in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. Our preliminary investigation suggests that the girl may have been struck with the rod. Further investigation is underway," DCP South, Chandan Chowdhary, told ANI.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, took note of the incident and tweeted, "In a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe. It doesn't matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, and the crimes do not stop." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023