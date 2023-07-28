Following are Friday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5,700-6,000: Medium 5,800-6,500: Jowar 3,500-4,500: Jaggery cube 4,500-4,800: Jaggery ball 4,800-5,200: Coriander Seed 7,750-15,000: Chili's fine 55,000-65,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,400-1,800: Onion Big 1,400-1,600: Medium 1,000-1,200: Small 800-1,000: Tamarind 7,000-14,000: Garlic 14,000-15,000: Horsegram 8,800-9,300: Wheat 2,800-3,800 Turmeric 8,000-11,000: Turdhal 12,000-14,900: Green Gram Dal 10,000-11,000: Black gram dal 10,300-14,200: Bengal Gram Dal 6,000-7,000: Mustard 6,000-7,500: Gingelly 17,000-18,000: Sugar 3,800-3,900: Groundnut Seed 13,000-14,000: Copra 11,000-12,500.

Groundnut oil (10 kg): 1,300-1,400 Coconut oil (10kg):1,400-1,450 Gingelly oil: 900-950 Ghee (5kg): 2,850-2,950.

