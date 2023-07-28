Left Menu

COMMODITIES

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:15 IST
COMMODITIES
Representative Image Image Credit: picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Friday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5,700-6,000: Medium 5,800-6,500: Jowar 3,500-4,500: Jaggery cube 4,500-4,800: Jaggery ball 4,800-5,200: Coriander Seed 7,750-15,000: Chili's fine 55,000-65,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,400-1,800: Onion Big 1,400-1,600: Medium 1,000-1,200: Small 800-1,000: Tamarind 7,000-14,000: Garlic 14,000-15,000: Horsegram 8,800-9,300: Wheat 2,800-3,800 Turmeric 8,000-11,000: Turdhal 12,000-14,900: Green Gram Dal 10,000-11,000: Black gram dal 10,300-14,200: Bengal Gram Dal 6,000-7,000: Mustard 6,000-7,500: Gingelly 17,000-18,000: Sugar 3,800-3,900: Groundnut Seed 13,000-14,000: Copra 11,000-12,500.

Groundnut oil (10 kg): 1,300-1,400 Coconut oil (10kg):1,400-1,450 Gingelly oil: 900-950 Ghee (5kg): 2,850-2,950.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023