France's Orano continues mining operations in Niger despite tensions

French nuclear fuels company Orano said on Friday its operations in Niger were ongoing despite security events ongoing in the country.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the events that took place on Wednesday in Niger(...) Our activities are continuing," Orano said in a statement.

French nuclear power plants source less than 10% of their uranium from the African country, the company said.

