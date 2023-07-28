Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking to prevent Sukesh Chandrasekhar from releasing letters from jail naming Bollywood actors

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that asked the court to issue an order prohibiting alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar from releasing derogatory so-called love letters from jail to the media that discussed his relationships with Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Chahatt Khanna. The petitioner, Nishant Singh, claims that he is one of the millions of ardent fans of Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Chahatt Khanna.

He also claims that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been imprisoned in Delhi after being charged with various forms of fraud and illegal extortion, has hurt him and had a negative impact on him. The petitioner alleged that Centre Government and State Government have connived with each other in outraging the modesty of some of the women film artists who are looked up to by the Nation and people at large in the whole world.

The plea that Sukesh was attempting to breach the dignity of women in this nation, notably Jacqueline Fernandez, and that the aforementioned letters publicly discussed Chandrasekhar's supposed relationships with several women artists. The plea stated, Sukesh Chandrasekhar's unrestricted media comments and public obscenity over his purported relationship with female star Jacqueline Fernandez would surely prevent the artist from leading a dignified life.

The plea further said that the psyche of teenagers is being severely impacted by Sukesh's phoney public love stories. After reading his account, it is clear what meaning of love will emerge in the minds of the adolescent girls in our nation, the plea added. (ANI)

