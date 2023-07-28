Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks relief for farmers, weaker sections affected by floods in Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief for farmers and weaker sections badly affected by recent flooding in Punjab.

In her letter to the prime minister, the former Union minister wrote, ''...floods have devastated 19 districts in Punjab, including my constituency, Patiala, which has been the worst affected. Around 500 villages have marooned and 1.25 lakh acres of farm lands are still under deep waters.'' According to a statement, she further wrote that kharif crops have been totally destroyed and with silt brought in by the Ghaggar river deposited all over the fields, there is little chance of re-sowing of paddy and other crops.

''It needs a great deal of effort and funds too. The loss of dwellings and cattle heads has further added to the despair of these people.'' Seeking a one-time special assistance, she said, ''While I would like to thank you and the central government for sending Rs 218.40 crore to the State of Punjab for undertaking various measures to deal with the disaster, I would like to suggest for your consideration that a special one-time assistance may be directly given to the farmers which could be released through the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.'' She also urged the PM for a package for farm labourers and people belonging to the economically weaker sections.

''A similar dispensation could be considered for the farm labourers and other weaker sections of the populace who have completely lost their homes and all their belongings,'' she wrote in her letter dated July 25.

Nineteen districts of Punjab have been affected due to flooding caused by incessant rains earlier this month. Forty-three people have lost their lives due to floods in the state while 19 people have been injured.

