Coal Scam: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Ex-MP Vijay Darda, his son and businessman Manoj Jayaswal

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda and businessman Manoj Jayaswal in a case relating to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. The Special Court on Wednesday had sentenced them for four years imprisonment in the case.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma while granting interim bail took into account that they were never arrested and remained on bail and said, "they be admitted to interim bail subject to conditions that they shall not leave country and make themselves available as and when called." The Court also granted time to CBI to reply to application filed by them, seeking suspension of conviction and sentence. The court also sought response of CBI on their plea challenging trial court order of conviction and fixed the matter for September 28, 2023.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal appeared for Manoj Jayaswal, Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal appeared for Vijay Darda and Advocate Ayush Jindal appeared for Devender Darda. The Special Coal Court of Delhi on Wednesday sentenced four years imprisonment to Former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, M/S JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd's Director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal for four years in a case relating to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

In the matter, the trial court Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta, two senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria for three years Jail term in the same case. The Court later granted all three public servants bail in the matter. M/s JLD Yavatmal Energy Ltd, company was recently under section 120-B IPC, 120-B r/w S. 420 IPC and 13 (1)(d)(iii) r/w 13(2) PC Act has been also fined with Rupees 50 lacs.

According to the Court order Manoj Kumar Jayaswal was punished with four years imprisonment and 15 lacs fine. Vijay Darda was sentenced with 4 years imprisonment and Rs 15 lacs fine. Special Judge Sanjay Bansal recently held all of them guilty convicted them under offences under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However the Court acquitted the accused under 409 IPC (Criminal Breach of Trust by Public Servants).

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that JLD Yavatmal Energy Limited got Fatehpur East Coal Block in Chhattisgarh as part of the alleged criminal conspiracy by misrepresenting facts on the eligibility criteria. According to the CBI, this was the thirteenth conviction in the Coal Scam related case. The prosecution was led by Senior Advocate RS Cheema along with A P Singh, Deputy legal advisor, and others.

The coal related cases have been registered by CBI in connection with the allegations related to getting coal blocks allocated on the basis of misrepresentations and false claims in the applications, presentations and connivance or lack of due diligence on the part of public servants. (ANI)

