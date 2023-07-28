Russia nearly triples wheat exports to Africa in H1 - Ifax
Russia nearly tripled its wheat exports to Africa in the first half of this year to 9 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday, according to the Interfax news agency.
Overall agricultural exports to Africa nearly doubled to $3.3 billion in the same period, he said.
