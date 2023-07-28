UP govt to implement training for teachers regarding digital registers

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to encourage primary school teachers to adopt a smart working style, the Uttar Pradesh government, as per the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is developing a new module named 'Digital Registers' on the Prerna portal, an official release said. Based on this module, which was created by the State Project Office, Samagra Shiksha, Uttar Pradesh, teachers will receive training on how to use digital registers.

After the training, these teachers will be able to digitally update their daily tasks related to the school in a smart manner. They will no longer have to fill out manual registers, rather, all their work will be done on their mobile devices. The government has given directions to digitize 12 registers, and later, online real-time updates will also be implemented. The department will soon issue guidelines regarding the training of teachers.

Details entered in the digital registers will be certified. Director of the State Educational Research and Training Council, Pawan Kumar, issued a letter in this regard to the Deputy Director of Education and the Principal of the District Education and Training Institute of all districts regarding the digitization of school registers and training of teachers on the basis of time and motion study.

According to this, all the registers in schools will be preserved as archives at the school level before the effective implementation of digital registers. Once the digital registers become effective, the review of these registers will be carried out by Block Education Officers, District Basic Education Officers, Chief Development Officers, District Magistrates, and state-level officials through the Prerna app. The details entered in the digital registers in the new Prerna portal module will be considered certified. With the implementation of digital registers teachers will effectively utilize the time that they spend managing various activities throughout the day to provide quality education to children.

The registers that will be digitized include the attendance register, entry register, class-wise student attendance register, MDM (Mid-Day Meal) register, integrated free material distribution register, and a stock register. Additionally, registers for income and expenditure, issuing checks, conducting meetings, inspections, correspondence, and counting children, libraries, and sports will also be digitized. This move will enhance transparency and data manipulation will not be possible.

Prior to this, the former Chief Secretary, Deepak Kumar, also issued directives regarding the digitization of registers. The directive stated that teachers and principals will use the Digital Register App to upload all information from their mobile/smartphones. Block Education Officers (BEO), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Cluster Development Officers (CDO), District Magistrates (DM), and state-level officials will be able to view this information on the Prerna app. (ANI)

