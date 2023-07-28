African Union: grain deal must benefit all countries

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Friday that a new Black Sea grain initiative should work for the benefit of all countries in the world, and especially African nations.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa forum in St Petersburg, Mahamat also stressed "the importance that the African Union attributes to ... the integrity and sovereignty of states, the settling of crises through compromise".

