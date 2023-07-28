Left Menu

China's Xi meets Mauritania, Burundi leaders in Chengdu - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 16:33 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
China will promote practical cooperation with African and Arabic countries, President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, state media reported on Friday.

The two countries also signed an agreement to jointly promote the construction of China's vast infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, state radio reported.

Xi also met with Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye, and said China is open to strengthen communication and collaboration with Burundi on major international affairs, especially hot-spot issues in Africa.

