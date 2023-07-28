China's Xi meets Mauritania, Burundi leaders in Chengdu - state media

China will promote practical cooperation with African and Arabic countries, President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, state media reported on Friday.

The two countries also signed an agreement to jointly promote the construction of China's vast infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, state radio reported.

Xi also met with Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye, and said China is open to strengthen communication and collaboration with Burundi on major international affairs, especially hot-spot issues in Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)