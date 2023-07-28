Left Menu

Rays Power Infra, Serentica Renewables to set up 283 MW solar project

The engineering, procurement, and construction EPC project will be using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules, Rays Power Infra said in a statement. Rays Power Infra shall be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 283 MW DC solar PV project using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules, it said.

Rays Power Infra, Serentica Renewables to set up 283 MW solar project
Rays Power Infra on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Serentica Renewables for a 283-megawatt solar project. The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project will be using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules, Rays Power Infra said in a statement. ''Rays Power Infra has signed an EPC term sheet with Serentica Renewables. Rays Power Infra shall be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 283 MW DC solar PV project using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules,'' it said. The project will create several job opportunities and business growth avenues for the subcontractors. The company is focusing on establishing more such power plants in Karnataka and other states, Rays Power Infra Director Pawan Sharma said. The company did not provide further information with respect to the location of the project or its financial details. Rays Power Infra is a solar power company with a commissioned 1.30 gigawatt peak portfolio. ABI TRB MR

