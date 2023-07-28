Safe City project to be implemented with coordination of 12 major departments in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): To ensure the safety of women, children, the elderly, and 'divyangs' in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government, in coordination with 12 major departments, has started work towards implementing the Safe City project in the state, an official release said. The state government has issued a deadline to various departments at the government level to complete the work of the first phase of the Safe City project in the state within the stipulated period of three months.

The Safe City project will be implemented in three phases, which include Gautam Buddha Nagar along with 17 municipal corporations in the first phase, 57 district headquarters municipalities in the second phase, and 143 municipalities in the third phase. According to the release, the project's main focus is on women, children, the elderly and the 'divyangs.'

UP police to take care of the elderly under the 'Savera' scheme. The release noted that the Chief Minister's objective is to provide a safe, protected and empowered environment for women, children, the elderly, and 'divyang' in public places. In the first phase of the project, the work of identifying places for installing government and private CCTVs, street lights, and toilets has been completed under the deadline.

"Along with this, the work of identifying sensitive places like courts, jails, wine shops, girls' colleges, parks, and hot spots has also been completed within the deadline in order to increase patrolling and the installation of CCTVs at these places", added the release. On the other hand, the Safe City App is being prepared by the Urban Development Department to help the citizens, which will be included in the Smart City App. In addition, to make travel safe for citizens, the Transport Department is preparing the 'Nayan App'. Similar to this, the UP Police is implementing the Savera scheme to ensure the safety of the elderly and to offer them all possible assistance.

Under this scheme, the beat constables of UP Police will prepare the data of the senior citizens of their areas and visit their homes from time to time to inspect their condition. Additionally, the constables will help them immediately and will also inform the higher officials in case of any problems. UP-112 is preparing SOP regarding this. As per the records of UP Police, a total of 9,64,168 elderly citizens are registered in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)