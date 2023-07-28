Challenges in land acquisition delaying Bullet train project: Minister Vaishnaw

Updating on the current status of the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor project, popularly known as the Bullet Train project, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that the project has been facing delays due to challenges in land acquisition. Minister Vaishnaw said, "While the project has made progress in various aspects, land acquisition remains a critical bottleneck."

As per the Joint Feasibility Study report of 2015, the project was estimated to cost Rs. 1,08,000 Crore, with an expected completion period of 8 years. However, the timeline for completion has been contingent upon the availability of land and the site, leading to significant delays in the project's progress. Out of the total land requirement of approximately 1389.5 hectares, around 1381.9 hectares have been acquired so far. However, the delay in land acquisition, particularly in the State of Maharashtra, has significantly impacted the project's pace. By 2021, only about 196.19 hectares of land had been acquired out of the required 430.45 hectares. Subsequently, the land acquisition process gradually progressed, and as of June 2023, it has reached 429.53 hectares.

Despite the challenges in land acquisition, certain milestones have been achieved in the construction phase. All the civil contracts for the MAHSR project have been awarded, and the project has been divided into 28 contract packages, with 23 packages already awarded. The completion of 248.64 kilometres of foundation and 206.96 kilometres of the pier is a significant accomplishment. Furthermore, 95.4 kilometres of Girder Casting and 69.8 kilometres of Girder Launching (Superstructure) have been completed. The shifting of utilities has also been progressing, with 1612 out of 1651 utilities already relocated. Additionally, a substantial financial expenditure of Rs. 45,621.17 Crore has been incurred to date.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the final timeline and project cost can only be ascertained once the land acquisition process is completed, and all contracts are finalized. The delays in land acquisition have been a major impediment and resolving these issues remains a priority for the authorities involved in the project. It is pertinent to note that Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor holds great promise for revolutionizing rail travel in the country, reducing travel time between the two major cities to a fraction of what it currently takes. However, to realize this vision, it is imperative to address the challenges in land acquisition and ensure the smooth execution of the project.

The government's commitment to completing the Bullet Train project successfully remains unwavering, and efforts to expedite land acquisition are expected to be intensified in the coming months, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)