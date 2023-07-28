Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s "rainbow diary" will soon come in public domain when his trusted aides reveal it: BJP MP

Speaking to ANI, the Lok Sabha MP from Pali constituency said, "Soon Ashok Gehlot's rainbow diary will come up in the public domain and his trustworthy people will reveal it."

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:12 IST
BJP MP PP Choudhary (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "red diary" jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP MP from Rajasthan PP Choudhary claimed that the Chief Minister's "rainbow diary" will soon come up in the public domain and his trusted people will reveal it. Speaking to ANI, the Lok Sabha MP from Pali constituency said, "Soon Ashok Gehlot's rainbow diary will come up in the public domain and his trustworthy people will reveal it."

Choudhary claimed that though Chief Minister Gehlot is worried about the contents in his "red diary" but many more diaries are yet to come out and the Chief Minister is tense. "Gehlot ji is worried about red diary as well as rainbow diary because it will come soon. Ashok Gehlot ji is tense about red diary but black, yellow, white and many more diaries will come soon, that's why Rajasthan CM is tense," said BJP MP PP Choudhary.

PP Choudhary said that the contents in these diaries will be revealed by his own people and recently expelled Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha had revealed the "hidden truth". "...it will be disclosed by his own people because all this work was done by his own people. Gudha ji, who is very dear to the Chief Minister revealed the hidden truth. That is why there are other people close to him, who will gradually reveal rainbow diary in front of the media and public domain," Choudhary said.

"That's why Gehlot ji is not worried about one diary, he is worried about the coming of another diary," the BJP MP added. Earlier expelled Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is very tense about the contents written in his 'Red Diary'. Gudha added that whatever is written in the diary will come to light before the public eventually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

