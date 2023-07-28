Left Menu

Municipal Corporation employee held for raping 21-year-old sick woman in MP’s Indore

“On Thursday, the police received information that a 21-year-old woman, who was bleeding, was admitted to the hospital by her family members. After that the police reached the hospital, talked to the kin about the matter and came to know that she was raped,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra said.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:22 IST
Municipal Corporation employee held for raping 21-year-old sick woman in MP’s Indore
Accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old municipal corporation employee was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old sick woman under Malharganj police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Friday. "On Thursday, the police received information that a 21-year-old woman, who was bleeding, was admitted to the hospital by her family members. After that the police reached the hospital, talked to the kin about the matter and came to know that she was raped," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aaditya Mishra said.

The kin told the police that the accused Bhola (31) who is municipal corporation employee and married man, lives in their neighborhood, raped the victim twice in 15 days by taking advantage her illness, DCP Mishra said. The Malharganj police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (n), 450 and 506 into the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023