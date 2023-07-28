Left Menu

Air Asia orders probe after flight takes off without Karnataka Governor on board

“We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns," Air Asia spokesperson said.

28-07-2023
Air Asia orders probe after flight takes off without Karnataka Governor on board
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Asia has ordered a probe and promised that appropriate action would be taken after a flight took off from the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday without taking Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on board. Speaking about the incident, Air Asia spokesperson said,"We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns."

"Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor's Office," the spokesperson added. According to reports, the Karnataka Governor was waiting at the airport lounge while the aircraft took off without him on board. As per schedule, the Governor was supposed to take the Air Asia flight (I15972) to Hyderabad to attend an event.

Soon after the incident, the protocol officer of the governor has filed a complaint at the airport police station, calling it a breach of protocol. The Governor took another flight to Hyderabad after waiting for 90 minutes at the airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

