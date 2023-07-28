Bihar: 11 injured after coming in contact with live wire during procession ahead of Muharram

As many as 11 youths sustained burn injuries after they came in contact with a live high-tension wire during a religious procession taken out in Bihar's Gopalganj ahead of Muharram, said the police on Friday. The incident took place in Harpur Dharmachak village of the district.

According to Uchkagaon police, around 11 youths were injured in the incident and were admitted to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital for treatment. Officials said that a procession (chowki) was taken out in the area on Friday morning a day before Muharram.

A pipe and bamboo stick carried by mourners came in contact with a high-tension wire, leaving 11 of the participants injured. "Around 11 people came in contact of a high-tension wire and sustained injuries. Condition of four of them is critical," the police said.

Locals have alleged negligence on part of the district administration and the power department. Following the incident, Gopalganj District Magistrate (DM) Nawal Kishore Chaudhary has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)