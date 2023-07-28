Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan, promises swift action against negligent officers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a Janata Darshan on Friday, during which he patiently listened to the grievances of over 170 people from different districts. Addressing the concerns of the citizens, CM Yogi directed officials to ensure a qualitative and transparent resolution of the issues raised.

During the Janata Darshan, citizens from different parts of the state shared their problems with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking redressal and assistance. The Chief Minister took note of the areas where grievances were frequently arising and urged the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Principal Secretary (Home) to compile a list of such districts.

Stressing the importance of accountability, CM Yogi instructed officials to hold officers responsible for inadequately addressing grievances at the police, block, and tehsil levels. He expressed his determination to take strict action against negligent officers to ensure effective and prompt resolution of public issues.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the complainants that their concerns would be addressed promptly. To streamline the process, he directed the officials to categorize and hand over all the applications to the relevant administrative officers and police personnel according to their respective subjects.

The individuals seeking help at the Janata Darshan were those facing financial difficulties due to serious illnesses. CM Yogi directed the officials present to expedite the estimation process for their medical treatment expenses and submit the details to the government at the earliest.

Cases of land and property disputes brought to the Janata Darshan were given special attention. The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to expedite the resolution of these disputes and ensure speedy disposal.

Janata Darshan is a platform provided by the Chief Minister's office to allow citizens to interact directly with the CM and seek solutions to their problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)