Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasizes long-term development of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal, rewards best performing blocks

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting of the Planning Department, underscoring the need for multidimensional and long-term development in the regions of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal. The CM emphasized conducting research studies to explore the immense development possibilities in these areas stressing the importance of planned and coordinated efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath commended the state's commendable efforts in aspirational districts, with six districts from Uttar Pradesh ranking among the top 10 nationwide. He praised the progress made in the Aspirational District Program, which aims to foster development in identified regions and uplift their socio-economic status.

To further encourage and recognize the best-performing aspirational development blocks, Chief Minister Adityanath announced a reward system. The development block with the highest overall delta ranking from March 2022 to March 2023 will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 2 crore.

The top-performing development blocks in thematic areas such as Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Finance and Skill Development, and Infrastructure Development will receive financial incentives of Rs 60 lakh each. Addressing the state's economic growth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed satisfaction with the continuous increase in Uttar Pradesh's annual income.

The state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose from Rs 16,45,317 crore in the financial year 2020-21 to Rs 19,74,532 crore in 2021-22, showing a growth rate of nearly 20 per cent. He further revealed that the estimated state revenue for the year 2022-23 stands at Rs 21.91 lakh crore, a clear indication of Uttar Pradesh's economic progress under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to achieving the goal of $1 trillion economy through continued strategic efforts. Regarding public welfare, Chief Minister Adityanath shared updates on the Family ID program, which aims to connect at least one member of every family with employment opportunities.

Out of the 98,046 applications received so far, 41,440 Family IDs have been issued. The CM stressed the need to raise awareness among the general public about the program to ensure maximum participation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath established the State Transformation Commission. During the review meeting, he emphasized the need to expedite the selection and nomination of qualified experts to key positions in the commission to ensure its effective functioning.

The Chief Minister also applauded the excellent performance of CM Fellows deployed in Aspirational Development Blocks and encouraged their continuous efforts. According to NITI Aayog's Dashboard Champions of Change in May 2023, Uttar Pradesh boasts six districts among the top 10 in the country.

Balrampur leads the list, followed by Siddharthnagar in second place. Sonbhadra, Chanduali, Fatehpur, and Bahraich secured the fourth, fifth, eighth, and ninth positions. In the areas of Health and Nutrition, Uttar Pradesh has five districts among the top 10 with Balrampur ranking third, Siddharthnagar fourth, Chandauli fifth, Sonbhadra seventh, and Shravasti eighth.

In the Education sector, the state has five districts in the top 10 with Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Chitrakoot securing first, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth positions. Uttar Pradesh excels in the Finance and Skill Development sector with two districts among the top 10.

Siddharthnagar ranks fifth and Fatehpur holds the tenth position. In recognition of their achievements, NITI Ayog has also granted additional financial incentives to eight districts in the state.

Monthly rankings will be used to assess their contributions and performance and training programs will be tailored to meet their requirements. With a focus on planned and comprehensive development, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to leverage the potential of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal while ensuring equitable growth and improved quality of life for its citizens. (ANI)

