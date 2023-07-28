Left Menu

Paddy sowing undertaken in 60 pc of kharif season's average area so far

Paddy sowing increased marginally to 23.75 million hectare so far in the ongoing kharif season and has covered around 60 per cent of the seasons average acreage under this major crop.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:28 IST
Paddy sowing undertaken in 60 pc of kharif season's average area so far
  • Country:
  • India

Paddy sowing increased marginally to 23.75 million hectare so far in the ongoing kharif season and has covered around 60 per cent of the season's average acreage under this major crop. Paddy, a major kharif crop, is cultivated in an average area of 40 million hectare during the kharif season. More than 80 per cent of the country's total rice production is grown during the kharif season.

According to the latest data released by the agriculture ministry, paddy sowing remained slightly higher at 23.75 million hectare till July 28 of the ongoing kharif season compared to 23.32 million hectare in the year-ago period.

However, the area under paddy coverage was lagging in dozen-odd states with huge gaps in sowing areas in Odisha, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh so far. For instance in Odisha, paddy was sown in 8.71 lakh hectares till July 28 of the kharif season against 12.70 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, the data showed.

On the other side, paddy sowing in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh remained higher than the year-ago period.

Monsoon rains have been 5 per cent more during the June 1 to July 26 period and 34 per cent more in northwest India, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Besides paddy, pulses sowing was undertaken in 9.68 million hectare till July 28 of the ongoing kharif season, lower than 10.91 million hectare a year ago.

The area under coarse cereals remained marginally up at 14.57 million hectare against 14.34 million hectare in the said period.

Even area sown to oilseeds remained higher at 17.10 million hectare till July 28 of the ongoing kharif season compared to 16.76 million hectare in the year-ago period.

Among cash crops, sugarcane area was up at 5.6 million hectare, while cotton acreage was down at 11.67 million hectare till July 28.

However, the area sown to total kharif crops remained lower at 83.03 million hectare so far in the ongoing season against 83.28 million hectare in the year-ago period, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023