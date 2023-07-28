Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man stranded on tree in middle of swollen Warana River rescued in Kolhapur

Kolhapur Disaster Relief Force rescued a person stranded on a tree in the middle of the Warana River in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:31 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolhapur Disaster Relief Force rescued a person stranded on a tree in the middle of the Warana River in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Friday. Despite the challenges posed by heavy rainfall and swollen river, the timely response from the rescue team and local administration ensured the safe rescue of the stranded man in Devwadi village in Kolhapur.

Kolhapur district has been witnessing torrential rains over the past few days, due to which the level of water in several rivers, including the Warna and Panchganga, has increased. In another case, Dindos Police and fire brigade rescued two boys who were flowing in the drain.

As per the police, Dindoshi Police received a call on mobile around 3 pm that two boys fell into a drain near Arthav Building, New MHADA Colony of Goregaon, amid heavy rains. "The flow of water in the drain was also very fast, as soon as the information was received, the Dindoshi police officers immediately reached the spot and informed the fire brigade about the incident. The fire brigade officials reached the spot and pulled out both the children safely with the help of a rope," the police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

