MP: Sub-inspector who shot senior officer in Rewa arrested, dismissed from service

The accused SI identified as B R Singh opened fire on Civil Line police station in charge Hitendra Nath Sharma in his chamber in the police station following an argument on Thursday afternoon. After that the other police personnel present on the spot immediately admitted him to a local hospital in the district.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:33 IST
Civil Line police station Rewa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The accused Sub Inspector (SI) who shot his senior police officer on police station premises in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was arrested and dismissed from the police service, the police said on Friday. The accused SI identified as B R Singh opened fire on Civil Line police station in charge Hitendra Nath Sharma in his chamber in the police station following an argument on Thursday afternoon. After that the other police personnel present on the spot immediately admitted Sharma to a local hospital in the district.

Later on Friday, according to the police, a case was registered against the accused SI Singh under IPC section 307, 294 and 506 into the matter and he was arrested. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Rewa Zone) Mithlesh Shukla has dismissed the accused Singh from the police service. An investigation into the matter is underway by the SIT team constituted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Rewa ) Anil Sonkar, the police said.

Injured police personnel Sharma is undergoing treatment under the supervision of the team of doctors from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Rewa. The bullet has been removed from the body and doctors said that Sharma's health is stable. Though he is constantly being monitored by the team of doctors, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

