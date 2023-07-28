Left Menu

Leopard kills 10-year-old girl in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

A 10-year-old girl was killed by a leopard outside her house in a village here, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Naveen Khandelwal said the incident took place in Selha village under the Madhotanda police station area on Thursday.

According to police, the victim was playing outside her house when the animal pounced on her. It was dragging her towards the forest when people raised an alarm, forcing the animal to flee leaving the body behind, they said.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

